Previous
Photo 3165
16 hearts on a brown door.
Taken in Dijon, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15502
photos
147
followers
155
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th April 2024 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
france
,
heart
,
dijon
,
theme-heart-coco
