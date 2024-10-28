Previous
Six hearts on a dark door. by cocobella
Six hearts on a dark door.

Taken in Dijon, France.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Corinne C ace
Pour completer une belle collection de portes
October 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful door and capture!
October 28th, 2024  
