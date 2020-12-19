Sign up
Photo 3257
My babies at home !
Alix arrived yesterdoy from London and Léa today from Barcelona.
I surprised them with Christmas pyjamas and Alix offers cat and dog a Christmas hair accessoire (...)
I ask them to take the pose few minutes to celebrate the happy moment !
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
cat
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
léa
,
alix
,
zébulon
marlboromaam
ace
Happy and lovely looking young ladies! Great smiles.
December 20th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
they are very happy to be at home , and my husband and I also !
December 20th, 2020
sheri
What a joy to have your family together. Enjoy.
December 20th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Have a fantastic time together!!
December 20th, 2020
