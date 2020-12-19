Previous
My babies at home ! by cocobella
Photo 3257

My babies at home !

Alix arrived yesterdoy from London and Léa today from Barcelona.
I surprised them with Christmas pyjamas and Alix offers cat and dog a Christmas hair accessoire (...)
I ask them to take the pose few minutes to celebrate the happy moment !
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Corinne

marlboromaam ace
Happy and lovely looking young ladies! Great smiles.
December 20th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam they are very happy to be at home , and my husband and I also !
December 20th, 2020  
sheri
What a joy to have your family together. Enjoy.
December 20th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Have a fantastic time together!!
December 20th, 2020  
