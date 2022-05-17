Happy 80th birthday Dad !

We’ve organised ( my brother, sister and I) a surprise birthday dinner for my father who turned 80 last Saturday.

I’ve drove 600km from Switzerland to the south of France on Saturday to be there in the middle of the afternoon.

I won’t forget my father’s face when I’ve opened the door, he was so surprised and happy, he fell in my arms half crying.

All the family was there , all his kids and grand-children except my daughters who are currently and still working in England and Italy.

It was a perfect evening, dining in the garden , we had champagne and a good bbq plus cakes.

The photo isn’t excellent, my father looks very tired , he had 2 heart surgeries lately.