Happy 80th birthday Dad ! by cocobella
Photo 3771

Happy 80th birthday Dad !

We’ve organised ( my brother, sister and I) a surprise birthday dinner for my father who turned 80 last Saturday.
I’ve drove 600km from Switzerland to the south of France on Saturday to be there in the middle of the afternoon.
I won’t forget my father’s face when I’ve opened the door, he was so surprised and happy, he fell in my arms half crying.
All the family was there , all his kids and grand-children except my daughters who are currently and still working in England and Italy.
It was a perfect evening, dining in the garden , we had champagne and a good bbq plus cakes.
The photo isn’t excellent, my father looks very tired , he had 2 heart surgeries lately.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 !
Mags ace
Happy birthday to your dad! May he enjoy many more.
May 17th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
What a lovely surprise for your father!
May 17th, 2022  
Corinne ace
@marlboromaam thanks a lot Maggie , I wish too !
May 17th, 2022  
Corinne ace
@radiogirl yes it was ;)
May 17th, 2022  
