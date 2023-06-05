Previous
Super mini collages on wood / part 1
Photo 4155

Super mini collages on wood / part 1

For my last exhibition I’ve worked on tiny slices of wood to make surrealistic collages.
It was fun and fast to do.
I sold half of them.
5th June 2023

Corinne

cocobella
