Photo 4155
Super mini collages on wood / part 1
For my last exhibition I’ve worked on tiny slices of wood to make surrealistic collages.
It was fun and fast to do.
I sold half of them.
5th June 2023
5th Jun 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Album
The 1st, the one.
Tags
art
,
collage
,
switzerland
,
paperart
,
découpartge
,
saintsulpice
,
@lespetitspapiersdecorinne
,
collageonwood
