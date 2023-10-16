Sign up
Previous
Photo 4265
Heart on a bag.
Taken in Montreux, Switzerland.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13471
photos
167
followers
172
following
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
31st December 2022 1:00pm
Tags
heart
switzerland
montreux
wearingheart
thee-coco-heart
