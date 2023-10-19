Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4281
Gold.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13533
photos
166
followers
172
following
1172% complete
View this month »
4274
4275
4276
4277
4278
4279
4280
4281
Latest from all albums
1654
2215
4281
357
246
571
41
2789
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
18th October 2023 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
england
,
uk
,
tatemodern
,
elanatsui
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Wow - that is amazing. Wouldn't mind some details of what, artist and where. I guess that is where you 'pieces' came from. Stunning work, and a nice shot of it too especially with the figure for size comparison.
October 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close