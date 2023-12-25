Sign up
Previous
Photo 4348
Joyeux Noël from us.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th December 2023 8:35pm
Tags
family
,
switzerland
,
léa
,
alix
,
corinne-ga
,
saintsulpice
Dorothy
ace
Happy Christmas to you and your family.❤️
December 26th, 2023
