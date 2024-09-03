Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 4600
Steamboat on Leman lake.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15228
photos
149
followers
157
following
1260% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th August 2024 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boat
,
switzerland
,
lakegeneva
,
lacleman
,
saintsulpice
