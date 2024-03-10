Previous
Selecting.

My husband and I have elaborate our own perfume during a workshop.
We had to choose among 140 bottles. Hard choice.
After three hours we had our perfume and secret formula and a diploma ( that made us laugh we never studied so fast !
