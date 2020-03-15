Previous
Cancale dock. by cocobella
Photo 772

Cancale dock.

I don't know the name in english of this type of construction that separate the harbour from the sea : dock, jetty, pier, dike, dam, embankment..feel free to correct me if the term of "dock" is unapropriate here.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tony Rogers
Fantastic vista ~ wow!
March 15th, 2020  
