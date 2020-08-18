Previous
Aaaasrrrrssshhhhhh .... ! by cocobella
Aaaasrrrrssshhhhhh .... !

I was trying to photograph something interesting in my neighborhood when I spotted this bee covered of pollen ... but she couldn’t stop diving in the same flower again and again... she started to look “drunk” and fell several times... after 2/3 minutes of diving and falling she flew away in a very strange and funny way , very sloooowly.... and bumping on leaves and flowers on her way😂
Hope she haven’t been arrested by the bugs police... may be she is now in a bug clinic for rehab !
it’s the first time a bee made me laugh so hard !!!
Corinne

@cocobella
