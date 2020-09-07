Sign up
Photo 872
Good spot.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8371
photos
221
followers
191
following
Tags
switzerland
,
lakegeneva
,
vevey
,
lacleman
,
swissriviera
marlboromaam
ace
Very! I certainly like the view!
September 6th, 2020
