Photo 1394
Wreath.
Visiting the big Fortnum and Mason tea shop.
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
tea
,
london
,
england
,
uk
,
fortnumandmason
John Falconer
ace
Christmas already? I don't think so. Nice shot.
November 3rd, 2023
