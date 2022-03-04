Almost alone in the theater.

Funny story :

Usually when we go to London I book a musical, but this time I didn’t ( too busy) , so I asked my daughter to do it for me, I had selected “the play that goes wrong” to challenge my English level !

Alix booked it online.

The Dday, we have been to the Duchess theater and had the bad surprise to see it closed, we managed to see and ask somebody inside to ask what happened ?

He politely and calmly took our tickets and just said “wrong year”!

Alix was very sad and felt so bad for her mistake… but she managed to cancel our tickets and replaced them for the day after ( there were only 4 seats available at the 4 corners of the theater ). After that she was able to laugh.

So , the play was very funny, I understood , I think, 90% of the jokes ;)