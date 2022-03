The snail.

Before going to London to see Alix I asked her what we could do together she said “restaurants, good ones!” I think the student she is was starving 😂.

She has chosen and booked our restaurants during our stay.

This one was Sushisamba, a Japanese/brazilian restaurant at the top of the Heron tower, you reach the 30th floor with a glass lift : very good food and a Brazilian dance show full of feathers !