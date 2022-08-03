Sign up
Photo 430
Pasta in the big Parmigiano.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
3
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11656
photos
202
followers
195
following
117% complete
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
5th album ? really ?
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
28th July 2022 9:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
italy
,
milan
,
serafina
Kathy
ace
Oh how wonderful. What happens to the remainder of the cheese after the pasta is served?
August 3rd, 2022
Corinne
ace
@randystreat
they used it several times , then may be they cut tiny pieces to put on pizzas …
August 3rd, 2022
margonaut
ace
Awesome!
August 3rd, 2022
