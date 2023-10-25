Sign up
Photo 576
Luke Jerram’s moon.
Exhibition of Luke Jerram « museum of the moon » Southwark cathedral close to Borough market.
If you want to know more
https://secretldn.com/museum-of-the-moon-southwark-cathedral/
25th October 2023
25th Oct 23
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13588
photos
166
followers
172
following
158% complete
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
577
1386
2222
2796
4288
2797
2798
2799
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
5th album ? really ?
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
18th October 2023 2:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
moon
,
cathedral
,
london
,
art
,
england
,
uk
,
southwark
,
museumofthemoon
,
southwarkcathedral
