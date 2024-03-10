Sign up
Previous
Photo 647
Choosing.
My husband and I have elaborate our own perfume during a workshop.
We had to choose among 140 bottles. Hard choice.
After three hours we had our perfume and secret formula and a diploma ( that made us laugh we never studied so fast !
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14398
photos
159
followers
166
following
177% complete
View this month »
647
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
5th album ? really ?
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
19th February 2024 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smell
,
perfume
,
scent
,
mauritius
,
maurice
,
flicenflac
,
sugarbeach
,
galimard
