Previous
Next
Two hearts under the saxophone. by cocobella
Photo 1587

Two hearts under the saxophone.

Taken in Montreux, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
434% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, this is a wonderful piece of art
July 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise