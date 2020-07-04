Sign up
Photo 1587
Two hearts under the saxophone.
Taken in Montreux, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8049
photos
217
followers
186
following
5
1
Hearts
iPhone XS Max
15th June 2020 2:49pm
heart
switzerland
montreux
theme-heart-coco
Kathy A
ace
Wow, this is a wonderful piece of art
July 4th, 2020
