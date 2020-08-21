Sign up
Photo 1635
Three hearts.
Taken in Hofstetten, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
hofstetten
