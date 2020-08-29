Previous
Two hearts in the dust. by cocobella
Photo 1643

Two hearts in the dust.

Taken at the museum of photography, Vevey, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Corinne

