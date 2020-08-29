Sign up
Two hearts in the dust.
Taken at the museum of photography, Vevey, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
heart
,
dust
,
switzerland
,
vevey
,
theme-heart-coco
