Previous
Photo 2972
Hearts on a balloon.
Taken in Morges, Switzerland.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
14562
photos
156
followers
164
following
814% complete
View this month »
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
15th March 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
morges
,
balloonn
