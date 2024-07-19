Sign up
Photo 3063
Find the heart.
Taken in Torino, Italy.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15000
photos
154
followers
161
following
840% complete
3059
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3060
4562
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
Views
4
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
4th May 2024 12:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
heart
,
italy
,
torino
,
theme-heart-coco
