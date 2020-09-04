Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1649
Hearts on windows
Taken in la Tour de Peilz, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8353
photos
219
followers
190
following
451% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
19th August 2020 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
tourdepeilz
,
windowswithheart
marlboromaam
ace
More beautiful iron work! I love that roof, too! FAV and pinning. =)
September 4th, 2020
