Photo 1651
Hearts on red shutters.
Taken in la Tour de Peilz, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
19th August 2020 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
shutter
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
tourdepeilz
,
windowswithheart
Esther Rosenberg
ace
sweet find
September 6th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
FAV and pinning! Love those red shutters!
September 6th, 2020
