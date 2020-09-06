Previous
Next
Hearts on red shutters. by cocobella
Photo 1651

Hearts on red shutters.

Taken in la Tour de Peilz, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
sweet find
September 6th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
FAV and pinning! Love those red shutters!
September 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise