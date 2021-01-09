Sign up
Photo 1776
Stars and hearts.
Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8890
photos
221
followers
200
following
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
5th January 2021 4:25pm
Tags
wrapping
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
theme-heart-coco
