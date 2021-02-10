Previous
White hearts on blue door ... and pink umbrellas. by cocobella
White hearts on blue door ... and pink umbrellas.

Taken in Saint Louis, France.
Heart for my fifth year of hearts.
Corinne

January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This is a lovely find!
February 9th, 2021  
