Photo 1842
Heart glasses.
Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
9134
photos
221
followers
201
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
11th May 2020 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
glasses
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
theme-heart-coco
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Sweet find! I'll bet you have quite a few mugs with hearts. =)
March 16th, 2021
