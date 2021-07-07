Sign up
Photo 1955
Golden heart.
Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
theme-heart-coco
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
That's beautiful!
July 7th, 2021
