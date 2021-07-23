Sign up
Photo 1971
Bugs and a heart in the leaf.
Taken in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
9559
photos
214
followers
198
following
540% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
18th July 2021 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
heart
,
bug
,
switzerland
,
theme-heart-coco
,
saintsulpice
