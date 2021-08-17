Sign up
Photo 1996
Three hearts on three shoes.
Taken in Basel, Switzerland.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
9643
photos
213
followers
195
following
546% complete
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
3495
1993
1994
3496
1995
1699
3497
1996
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Hearts
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
16th September 2020 4:48pm
Tags
red
,
shoes
,
heart
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
theme-heart-coco
bruni
ace
A great find, Corinne.
August 16th, 2021
