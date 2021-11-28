Previous
Next
Wrought iron hearts in La Tour de Peilz. by cocobella
Photo 2099

Wrought iron hearts in La Tour de Peilz.

Taken in La Tour de Peilz, Switzerland.
Heart for my sixth year of hearts.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
575% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise