Photo 2207
Heart leaf on the ground.
Taken in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
leaf
heart
switzerland
theme-heart-coco
saintsulpice
heartontheground
Corinne C
ace
Cela me fait sourire car je ne pense pas que je l'aurais remarque !
March 15th, 2022
bruni
ace
Great you spotted it on the ground.
March 15th, 2022
