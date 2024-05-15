Sign up
Photo 2998
Heart above the arch.
Taken in Freiburg, Germany.
Heart for my ninth year of hearts.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
8th April 2023 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heart
,
germany
,
freiburg
,
theme-heart-coco
,
heartinthestreet
Corinne C
ace
Une place jolie et populaire. Un coeur en or !
May 14th, 2024
