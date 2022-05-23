Sign up
Photo 2275
Beak heart.
Taken in Lyon, France.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
29th January 2022 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
bird
,
heart
,
beak
,
streetart
,
lyon
,
bisou
,
theme-heart-coco
