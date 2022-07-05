Sign up
Photo 2318
Red hearts at the window.
Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
2
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11507
photos
203
followers
197
following
635% complete
View this month »
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
2317
2318
Latest from all albums
2315
1952
3818
2316
2317
3819
2318
3820
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
3rd June 2022 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
heart
,
annecy
,
theme-heart-coco
,
theme-windowswithheart
Mags
ace
Very pretty find.
July 5th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Love the hearts, great find!
July 5th, 2022
