Photo 2392
Find the hearts.
Taken in Sérignan, France.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11826
photos
193
followers
188
following
Tags
france
,
heart
,
theme-heart-coco
,
serignan
Mags
ace
That's some lovely art.
September 19th, 2022
