Photo 2405
Heart at Chicco.
Taken in Milano, Italy.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
2
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11919
photos
192
followers
188
following
Louise & Ken
I'm "drawn" to line drawings (no pun intended!) I love the subtlety of this baby store advertising!
September 30th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
I really like those live drawings
September 30th, 2022
