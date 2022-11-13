Previous
Next
Hearts on a plate. by cocobella
Photo 2449

Hearts on a plate.

Taken in London, England.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
670% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Well spotted - so is the tablecloth!
November 13th, 2022  
Kathy ace
A very festive table setting.
November 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise