Photo 2449
Hearts on a plate.
Taken in London, England.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
london
heart
england
plate
uk
theme-heart-coco
Maggiemae
ace
Well spotted - so is the tablecloth!
November 13th, 2022
Kathy
ace
A very festive table setting.
November 13th, 2022
