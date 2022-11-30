Sign up
Photo 2466
Green heart handle.
Taken in Balaruc-les-bains, France.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
12223
photos
186
followers
185
following
675% complete
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
181
275
1528
1273
482
2050
3968
2466
Views
7
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
18th July 2022 5:17pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
green
,
heart
,
handle
,
theme-heart-coco
