Previous
Next
Red heart on a Christmas tree. by cocobella
Photo 2468

Red heart on a Christmas tree.

Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
676% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Il a l'air tout doux
December 2nd, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Very pretty!
December 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise