Photo 2473
Forever heart.
Taken in London, England.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
2
1
HEARTS
iPhone XS Max
17th September 2022 12:45pm
Tags
christmas
,
london
,
heart
,
england
,
uk
,
theme-heart-coco
,
christmasheart
Mags
ace
Love the flying pig!
December 8th, 2022
