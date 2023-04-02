Previous
Heart on umbrella. by cocobella
Heart on umbrella.

Taken in Vieux-habitants , Guadeloupe, France.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
Corinne

@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Mags ace
I think I could sit there all day and listen to the waves roll in and out.
April 2nd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Great view of the sparkle of the sun on the ocean.
April 2nd, 2023  
