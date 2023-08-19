Sign up
Previous
Photo 2728
A tiny heart in the dark.
Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
1
2
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13282
photos
172
followers
175
following
747% complete
View this month »
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
Latest from all albums
1631
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
18th February 2023 7:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
heart
,
annecy
,
theme-heart-coco
,
streetheart
Suzanne
ace
Great shot
August 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
