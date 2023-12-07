Sign up
Previous
Photo 2838
Reverse yellow heart.
Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
7th November 2023 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
france
,
heart
,
ornament
,
annecy
,
theme-heart-coco
,
christmashearts
