Previous
Photo 2845
Some hearts to decorate your tree.
Taken in London, England.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
0
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
13858
photos
160
followers
167
following
779% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
20th October 2023 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
london
,
heart
,
england
,
uk
,
theme-heart-coco
,
christmashearts
