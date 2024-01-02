Sign up
Photo 2864
Heart and its shadow.
Taken in London, England.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2023, here we go for my 12th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Views
1
Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
17th September 2022 12:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
london
,
heart
,
england
,
uk
,
thème-heart-coco
