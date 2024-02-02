Sign up
Photo 2895
Message with a heart.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
Taken in Lausanne, Switzerland.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
heart
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
theme-heart-coco
