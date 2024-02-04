Previous
Heart through the window. by cocobella
Photo 2897

Heart through the window.

Taken in Strasbourg, France.
Heart for my eighth year of hearts.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
